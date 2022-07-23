'Very rare' unit in The Forum hits the market

A retail or office space in The Forum is available for rent after being put on the market by Arnolds Keys. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A vacant site in a high-profile city building is now on the market with hopes an incoming tenant will give it a new lease of life.

The 927sqft ground floor unit in The Forum, previously home to Citizens Advice Bureau, is being offered to let either for retail or an office.

Guy Gowing, managing partner of Arnolds Keys, which has been asked by The Forum Trust to find a tenant for the unit, said: "The Forum has become an amazing landmark and meeting place within Norwich City centre.

"Visitors flood through its doors to visit the Norwich Millennium Library, to see free exhibitions and events in the Atrium, or eat at Café Marzano and Pizza Express.

“This is a very rare opportunity to have a presence in the city’s landmark meeting place and we are expecting strong interest from high-profile retailers, or businesses, seeking a prestigious office location.”

The unit, which came on to the market last week, has an initial rent of £16,250 per annum.