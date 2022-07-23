Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

'Very rare' unit in The Forum hits the market

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:59 AM July 23, 2022
A unit in The Forum is available for rent after being put on the market by Arnolds Keys.

A retail or office space in The Forum is available for rent after being put on the market by Arnolds Keys. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A vacant site in a high-profile city building is now on the market with hopes an incoming tenant will give it a new lease of life. 

The 927sqft ground floor unit in The Forum, previously home to Citizens Advice Bureau, is being offered to let either for retail or an office.

The 927 sqft ground floor unit in The Forum, is right next to Café Marzano, and is being offered to let.

The 927sqft ground floor unit in The Forum, is right next to Café Marzano, and is being offered to let either as a retail unit or office. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Guy Gowing, managing partner of Arnolds Keys, which has been asked by The Forum Trust to find a tenant for the unit, said: "The Forum has become an amazing landmark and meeting place within Norwich City centre.

"Visitors flood through its doors to visit the Norwich Millennium Library, to see free exhibitions and events in the Atrium, or eat at Café Marzano and Pizza Express.

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Norfolk-based property services firm Arnolds Keys

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Norfolk-based property services firm Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnold Keys

“This is a very rare opportunity to have a presence in the city’s landmark meeting place and we are expecting strong interest from high-profile retailers, or businesses, seeking a prestigious office location.”

The unit, which came on to the market last week, has an initial rent of £16,250 per annum.

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

St Crispins Road, in Norwich, will close for five nights

Norwich Live News

Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
David Calver (inset) and his wife Trudie lost "everything" after their home in Ashmanhaugh burned down.

Couple left with 'nothing' after fire destroys home and kills pets

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The sign outside a Food Warehouse store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

South Norfolk Council

Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A 74-year-old man who has spent three years cleaning up forgotten graves has been told to stop by the council.

Pensioner cleaning up overgrown graveyard told to stop by council

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon