Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich.

Get your reusable containers at the ready as a new package-free general store has launched in Norwich.

Re-Source will offer a multitude of ethically sourced and organic foodstuffs from their new general store on Timberhill in Norwich.

Re. Source opens at 21 Timberhill this Friday April 12 with customers required to bring their own jars and tubs to fill with a range of fresh and dry food.

The new business has been created by Cata Parrish, 46 from Aylsham, who co-runs The Wellhouse Foundation, a mindfulness and yoga initiative for families.

The three-floor unit will also include a vegan cafe which opens on Tuesday and there are plans for a yoga studio in the annex space.

Ms Parrish, who has been a vegan since she was 21, decided 2019 was the right time to open a shop after the response to Blue Planet.

Cata Parrish from Re-Source, a new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in central Norwich.

Ms Parrish said: “Re. Source is a low-waste, sustainable shop and in the future we are aiming to have no bin which would make us zero-waste.

“It has been lovely the past few years that lots of us have realised the problems and so many programmes and headlines are focusing on the plastic problem and the science is so clear now.”

The shop, which is in the former home of the Gluten Free Cafe, will offer a range of dry food, including pulses, rice and pasta, a deli with homemade plant-based milks, cheeses and butter and fruit and vegetables from local growers.

Customers will be served “like a greengrocers or village shop” where you ask for how much you need and staff will weigh it and put in your containers.

Cata Parrish, Director at Re-Source, a new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich.

In the cafe, there will be a simple menu, with one main, salad, sweet and soup each day, based on what is in season.

While decorating Re. Source, which will also sell locally-sourced gifts and homewares, everything has been upcycled or donated.

Ms Parrish said: “The only negative comments about Re. Source has been people asking why there are more vegan shops.

“Well you wouldn’t say that about greengrocers if you went in to buy an orange because it’s vegan.

Re-Source will offer a multitude of ethically sourced and organic foodstuffs from their new general store on Timberhill in Norwich.

“Overall it has been so positive and so many people have helped get the shop ready.”

Re. Source is open 10am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Cata Parrish, Director at Re-Source, a new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich.

