Renovations under way to revive popular city pub

Work has begun to transform a much-loved city boozer which poured its last pint more than 18 months ago.

The Birdcage in Pottergate is set to open its doors later this year as The Drawing Rooms after what owners Greene King has called a "significant investment".

Scaffolding has appeared around the once-popular pub in recent days as the brewer readies the bar for its October opening.

A spokeswoman for Greene King said: "We’re incredibly excited to start renovations on the Birdcage. It’s a fantastic site with tonnes of potential.

"We’re hoping to reopen in October and look forward to sharing more details nearer the time."

It remains unclear who will run the pub and how much money Greene King is investing in the redevelopment.

The original pub was built in 1859 and was redesigned in the 1930s to look like a steam liner.

Formerly known as the Morning Star, the Brown Derby and the Pottergate Tavern, the pub reopened as the Birdcage in 2006 until October 2020.

"I didn't even know it was shut," 58-year-old Mark Mannaring said.

Friend Welsey Paines added: "I'm looking forward to any pub reopening. I used to spend many a night in there.

"Open more pubs."

The new Drawing Rooms pub sits in St Gregory's Green opposite the Grosvenor Fish Bar and St Gregory's Antiques and Collectables.

Samuel Davidson, 23, said: "I never went there before but I'll be keen to go.

"It always seemed nice with the green outside."

Jane Anderson of Cozens-Hardy LLP said: "It was not a place I used to frequent often but we had our office ‘quiz and chips’ night there.

"The big attraction was having chips in there from the Grosvenor."

The Drawing Rooms will be refurbished boasting a Great Gatsby-era green, gold and dark wood theme.

The back room will also be completely transformed with new seating and lighting.

The artists' impressions of the new-look interior showcase a modern twist on 1920s glamour in honour of the history of the building.

A planning application has been lodged with Norwich City Council to install an array of lights at the property, including wall lights and and illuminated fascia signs, which is awaiting approval.



