Remote working or remotely working?

Remote working is a business phenomenon which has only been made feasible thanks to tech advances in recent years, with teams across the globe speaking face-to-face daily thanks to the likes of videochats.

And although ‘working from home’ is a phrase which may cause eye-rolls in some organisations, studies from the likes of the Harvard Business Review have actually revealed that remote workers are more engaged than those in an office.

Amber Reilly is a self-employed PR consultant and associate of freelance network the Hoxby Collective. The Norwich-based businesswoman said: “Working from home has increased my efficiency because I work when I’m most productive. We work in different ways - we do a lot through WhatsApp which means that people I work with who are dyslexic can just fire voice notes over ad-hoc instead of loads of emails flying around.”

She continued: “From personal experience I know going back to work after having a baby can seem daunting, but working remotely means you can have it all. I know it sounds cheesy but as long as you’ve got a wifi connection the world’s at your fingertips.”

The Harvard Business Review attributes greater engagement to time maximisation when teams do speak, greater efficiency by talking instead of emailing, and leaders making more of an effort to check in with their teams.

But founder and owner of Norwich’s Immersive VR, Matt Martin, says office teams are key as long as they create the right culture.

“We have people coming into the studio, but if someone strolls in at 10am no-one bats an eyelid,” he said. “We have comfy chairs and Playstations. When we moved to our current space we had a public spreadsheet for staff to put requests onto.”

The virtual and augmented reality production company have offices in Rose Lane’s Union House.

Mr Martin said: “We like to have everyone in the office because we have creative meetings every morning, and we don’t like to segregate between the ‘creative roles’ and ‘non creative roles’ – everyone should have the opportunity to be creative.”