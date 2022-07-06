City convenience store to be taken over by national chain

A city centre convenience appears set to be taken over by a national chain.

A purple sign now hangs in the awning of Reds Convenience Store in St Benedicts Street, Norwich.

The sign states the premises will soon be part of the Premier stores group - owned by Tesco.

A planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council to revise the shop front on the ground floor, which has been approved.

It remains unknown what impact the changes to the St Benedicts Street Street store will have on the day-to-day running of the business.

The store was recently the target of a criminals after more than £700 worth of booze was captured being snatched on CCTV in a 60-second timeframe.

Reds and Tesco have been contacted for comment.