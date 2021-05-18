Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners

Published: 5:30 AM May 18, 2021

Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers again. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The easing of indoor hospitality restrictions has coincided with the reopening of a well-known Norwich pub which has been closed since January 2020.

Nick and Briony De'Ath, who also run the Unthank Arms, Trafford Arms, William and Florence and Chambers Cocktail Company, have taken on the Red Lion at Bishopgate and welcomed customers to the venue for the first time on Monday.

The couple had been in talks with the pub owners Great Hospital Charity for over a year before the much-anticipated reopening.

Customers enjoying a drink at The Red Lion in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr De'Ath said: "Hearing the voice of customers inside a pub makes you realise how much you missed it. It is people who make a real difference to a pub."

"You can make a pub as nice as you want to but it's when it is full of chatting people that a pub really becomes what it is," Mrs De'Ath added.

The venue was described as being "really busy" on its first day back with a range of customers "from real ale to prosecco drinkers", as well as those enjoying meals.

The Red Lion in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers once again. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"There has been a lot of interest when we were doing the refurbishment with many people asking when we were going to open," Mrs De'Ath said.

"Lots of people live around here and many walk past here to and from work."

Menus have been set up for dinner, brunch, sandwiches, while Sunday roasts are also served at the pub.

Shona Evans and David Butler enjoying a pint at The Red Lion in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr De'Ath said: "We want to be a nice pub that serves good food rather than a restaurant with the pub on the side of it. We are primarily a great pub with a good menu."

The couple agreed the location of the pub was "fantastic" and are in the process of teaming up with Lee Taylor of Norfolk Paddle Boards to make the pub a base for the paddle boarding sessions.

A staff member pulling some pints at The Red Lion in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They are also looking forward to welcoming Norwich City supporters on matchdays when fans are given the green light to return to Carrow Road.

The Red Lion will be serving every day from 10am until around 8pm to 9pm. And the pub is accepting bookings through their new website at redlionbishopgate.co.uk.