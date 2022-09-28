'I will be forever proud' - Riverside city centre pub changes manager

A riverside pub in the heart of Norwich has had a change of manager.

Elle Land left the Red Lion in Bishopgate on Tuesday after 18 months at the helm, saying she "loved every minute of it".

She will be replaced by Ben Woof.

In a parting message posted to the pub's Facebook page, Ms Land said she will be "forever proud" of her work at the pub.

She said: "To my incredible team, our regulars and our customers.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for an incredible 18 months.

"I have loved every single minute of it from first opening our doors, to building what we have today. I couldn’t have done this without Max and the whole of my team, old and new, as well as Nick and Bri, who gave me the opportunity to take this pub on like it was my own."

It comes after new owners Nick and Briony De'Ath promised to bring back the "good old days" after reopening the pub in August.

Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The pair have even opened a holiday "haven" for visitors in the pub.

It also offers paddleboard rentals allowing punters to take a trip on the River Wensum.

Ms Land added: "We have achieved an incredible amount in 18 months and I will be forever proud.

"My time has come to an end as I start a new journey out of Norfolk, so I wanted to jump on to say a final thank you and a goodbye to my team and to our customers.

"The RLB is now in good hands with Ben Woof, who is our newly appointed GM.

"It’s been an honour to open and run the RLB and it will always have a place in my heart."