Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:59 PM April 21, 2022
The former RBS in Queen Street has been stripped out 

The former RBS in Queen Street has been stripped out - Credit: Ben Hardy

A former city centre bank has been completely stripped out having shut for good earlier this year.

The branch of Royal Bank of Scotland in Norwich's Queen Street closed at the end of March

Workmen have been seen clearing out the premises in recent days including filling in the hole in the wall. 

The ATM at the former RBS bank in Queen Street is now filled in 

The ATM at the former RBS bank in Queen Street is now filled in - Credit: Ben Hardy

RBS, which is part of the NatWest group, is still listed as the freeholder of the building on the Land Registry.

But a spokesman for NatWest confirmed the business is no longer associated with the site. 

The former RBS building in Queen Street 

The former RBS building in Queen Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

The property last sold for £920,000 in December 2012.

Bidwells has previously let out the space on the first floor but senior surveyor Chris Squirrell said the property consultants have had no dealings with the ground floor of the building. 

The bank closed due to counter transactions plummeting by nearly 50pc between 2017 and 2019.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rianne Collins, 27 is at the end of her tether with her flat as she has had nothing but issues since moving in. 

Cost of Living

'Rising cost of living means it's hardly worth me having a job'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon