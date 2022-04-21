Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good

The former RBS in Queen Street has been stripped out - Credit: Ben Hardy

A former city centre bank has been completely stripped out having shut for good earlier this year.

The branch of Royal Bank of Scotland in Norwich's Queen Street closed at the end of March.

Workmen have been seen clearing out the premises in recent days including filling in the hole in the wall.

The ATM at the former RBS bank in Queen Street is now filled in - Credit: Ben Hardy

RBS, which is part of the NatWest group, is still listed as the freeholder of the building on the Land Registry.

But a spokesman for NatWest confirmed the business is no longer associated with the site.

The former RBS building in Queen Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

The property last sold for £920,000 in December 2012.

Bidwells has previously let out the space on the first floor but senior surveyor Chris Squirrell said the property consultants have had no dealings with the ground floor of the building.

The bank closed due to counter transactions plummeting by nearly 50pc between 2017 and 2019.