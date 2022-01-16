Mum who helped pandemic jobseekers for free launches firm

Rampling Clarke launched during lockdown after helping people in need on community pages. - Credit: Rampling Clarke

A mum who couldn't bear to stand by while her loved ones lost their jobs in lockdown has now launched a business off the back of her tireless work.

Claire Clarke watched as members of her family and friends alike lost their jobs in the face of Covid.

So the Norwich mum-of-three began helping not only people she knew, but strangers, get back into work by supporting them with research and CV writing.

Mrs Clarke, who has a background in HR, even got in touch with people on Facebook offering her time for free.

She said: "I was posting in village Facebook groups and looking for anyone that needed help and support. I couldn't have expected the response I got."

Claire Clarke, co-founder of Rampling Clarke. - Credit: Rampling Clarke

Mrs Clarke was kept so busy with requests for help that she called in back up courtesy of her brother-in-law Arron Rampling and sister Stephanie Emery who was on maternity leave at the time.

The trio helped find new roles for people with a diverse range of skillsets from ambulance drivers to mechanics and even to a wood turner.

And after Mr Rampling found himself out of work, Mrs Clarke and Mr Rampling saw the potential of doing it full-time and launched Rampling Clarke.

Now a team of three full-time staff, Rampling Clarke specialises in legal recruitment, accounting and finance recruitment and architecture and construction.

However Mrs Clarke said the company also still supports people for free.

She said: "We support people in all professions looking to secure a new role through CV support and tailored job searches.

"We also assist those graduating and looking to secure their first role, work with them to help them stand out in such a competitive market

But Mrs Clarke said it is her firm's ethos that makes it different.

Rampling Clarke began in lockdown. - Credit: Rampling Clarke

She added: "We strive to put people first - we want to give back and do what we can.

"It's important to have people's interests at heart and to have that personal relationship with them."

The company has also recently expanded and brought in HR director Lisa Edwards.

Mrs Clarke said: "I feel what we do is almost like matchmaking. I love what I do for a job and I want other people to have that too."