City florist books 70 weddings just four months after launching

A blossoming floristry business in NR2 has had to take on more staff after they were booked to do 70 weddings in just four months.

Rambling Wild in Unthank Road opened in December last year and offers hand-arranged bouquets as well as homeware and hampers.

The business is owned and operated by Mary Brooks and Louisa Cutts, with the help of head florist Kali Hughes.

And in recent months they have even had to bring on more staff to meet the demand.

"Before Christmas we had all the present-buying customers and then in February, we launched our wedding flowers," Mrs Brooks said. "And now we've got 70 weddings booked for this year which is mad.

"It wasn't our original plan to do so many but lockdowns delayed lots of weddings so there was a bit of a spike.

"Our workshops are going really well too. We have lots of different speakers come in like Soodle Street Illustration and Annex Accessories.

"They're great because there can be so much variety - floristry, wreathe making, candle making, anything.

"People will come in and ask when the next one is or if they can have a private one for a hen do or a baby shower because they enjoy them so much."

The firm is now looking to expand its offerings and has recently launched Flower Fridays in which people living in NR1, NR2, NR3 and NR4 can get free delivery.

New projects also include installations and flower walls and the company recently created silk flower displays for Bullens Jewellers in London Street and Darcy's in Yarmouth Road.

Mrs Brooks added: "We're just doing so much stuff and it is so fun.

"It's great to be able to do lots of different things as it keeps it interesting.

"We'd love to do more corporate work like making the hampers that companies send out at Christmas.

"We're so happy with how well it's going and we can't wait to see what comes next."

Rambling Wild is located at 129 Unthank Road in Norwich and is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.