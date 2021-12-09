New luxury gift shop and florist opens in Norwich's Golden Triangle

Owner directors at the newly opened Rambling Rose Design shop in Unthank Road, from left, Louisa Cutts, Lydia Mulcahy and Mary Brooks. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The owners of a new shop in Norwich are aiming to make gifting easy with a range of bouquets, plants and homewares on offer.

Rambling Rose Design has opened in 129 Unthank Road and is both a florist and a luxury gift shop.

It stocks many local brands including Ivy Light Candles, The Norfolk Rum Company and wax melts from The Annex Accessories.

Lydia Mulcahy first started Rambling Rose in 2014 from her home creating bouquets for events and weddings.

She has previously created flower arches for local businesses including Lisa Angel and St Giles Pantry.

She has now teamed up with Mary Brooks and Louisa Cutts to open a new city shop as she is busier than ever with enquiries.

The trio all have skills that complement each other, with Mrs Mulcahy the florist, Mrs Brooks taking care of marketing and product buying and Mrs Cutts leading the finance and logistics.

Customers will be able to come in for wedding consultations, buy bouquets ready-made and there is also flower delivery available from NR1 to NR7.

But this is much more than a traditional florist and there are a range of gifts and themed hampers on offer, ranging from plant to dog lovers.

Mrs Brooks, 38, from Bracon Ash, said: "It is a luxury gift shop and it sells something for everyone, with lots of hampers aimed at making gifting easy.

"We chose this location as there are already lots of florists in the city centre and we wanted somewhere we could easily have wedding consultations and do workshops that had parking."

Workshops are a big part of the business, with upcoming ones including terrarium making, wax melts and cupcake decorating.

Mrs Brooks added: "It is a really nice two hours where you can make something to take home and have the achievement of creating it while spending time with other people."

Rambling Rose Design also has a new website, which is sending out products across the UK.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday 8.30am to 5.30pm and 10pm to 3pm on Sunday - shop online at ramblingrosedesign.co.uk