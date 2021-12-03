Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country

The owners of Spencers Car Sales and Spencers MOT Service Centre, in Rackheath, walked away with two wins at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards 2021. - Credit: Rebecca Chaplin

A Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre has scooped two awards for its “slick” and “exceptional” service.

The owners of Spencers Car Sales and Spencers MOT Service Centre, in Rackheath, walked away with two wins at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

The business, located on Ramirez Road, won in both the service and repair outlet of the year, and used car dealer principal of the year categories.

Boss Spencer Gray said he was "gobsmacked".

"I really didn't expect to be walking away with another award," he said.

"It's really about our customer service and the hard work the team does. I can't take the credit. Our team does an amazing job and I just try to steer the ship.”

“This is fantastic news for us and the staff to show all of the hard work that's been put in over the last couple of years.

“We're dedicated to our customers and try to keep our service at the highest level possible. We work hard in the local area to build relationships.”

Thousands of dealerships and their staff entered the awards with only 30 prizes up for grabs.

Each finalist was put through rigorous mystery shopping, and judges reported that standards were especially high in 2021.

Mark Jones, co-owner of Spencer's MOT and service centre, said: "We are so pleased to have won the service and repair outlet category. The award recognises the hard work and dedication of the team.

“As a small business this means the world to us and we will continue to offer the very best service to our customers."

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott added: “Spencers Car Sales, MOT and service centre blew away our mystery shoppers with their top customer service.

“They found the team were exceptional and the experience was smooth and easy, whether talking to service or sales. It’s a slick operation and easy to see why they have so many happy customers.

“They should be extremely proud to be walking away with not one, but two awards.”

To find out more about Spencers Car Sales and MOT Service Centre visit spencerscarsales.co.uk or call 01603 266 000.