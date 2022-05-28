Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Newborn baby and maternity photographer wins at national awards

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:28 AM May 28, 2022
A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A Norfolk photographer has snapped her way to success capturing some of life’s most special moments.  

Rebecca Durrant, from Rackheath, started her photography business just two years ago and already her work has been recognised on a national stage. 

From “empowering” portraits of pregnant women, to newborn baby shoots and cake smashes, the 37-year-old started the business as she juggled being a mother-of-two herself. 

A maternity photoshoot by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A maternity photoshoot by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography

But Ms Durrant did not expect to come in first place when she submitted four of her portraits in the newcomer category at The Newborn and Portrait Show 2022. 

She said: “It is the first time I have entered the awards and I won first, second and third place. 

“Nobody else scored as high as I did. 

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography

“I spoke to all of the judges and a couple of them said it is as if I have been shooting forever 

“They said I have a talent for making the simple stunning. It’s a really rewarding job, capturing beautiful moments in someone’s life.” 

The business, Rebecca Durrant Photography, has a studio at White House Farm in Sprowston..

Newborn babies by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

Newborn babies by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography

Rebecca Durrant Photography won in the newcomer catergory at The Newborn and Portrait Show 2022

Rebecca Durrant Photography won in the newcomer catergory at The Newborn and Portrait Show 2022 - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography

A maternity photoshoot by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A maternity photoshoot by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography.

A newborn baby captured by Rebecca Durrant Photography. - Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography


