Newborn baby and maternity photographer wins at national awards
- Credit: Rebecca Durrant Photography.
A Norfolk photographer has snapped her way to success capturing some of life’s most special moments.
Rebecca Durrant, from Rackheath, started her photography business just two years ago and already her work has been recognised on a national stage.
From “empowering” portraits of pregnant women, to newborn baby shoots and cake smashes, the 37-year-old started the business as she juggled being a mother-of-two herself.
But Ms Durrant did not expect to come in first place when she submitted four of her portraits in the newcomer category at The Newborn and Portrait Show 2022.
She said: “It is the first time I have entered the awards and I won first, second and third place.
“Nobody else scored as high as I did.
“I spoke to all of the judges and a couple of them said it is as if I have been shooting forever
Most Read
- 1 Sweet Briar Road has now reopened
- 2 Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
- 3 New Tesco store opens in city centre
- 4 Chaos at major airports sees demand for Norwich flights increase 400pc
- 5 Norwich pub to host street party with Caribbean BBQ, DJs and stalls
- 6 EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks
- 7 Parents 'terrified' after THIRD run-in with cars driving on pavement
- 8 Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in Norfolk
- 9 We haven't given up on City - Fans rush to buy tickets for new season
- 10 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
“They said I have a talent for making the simple stunning. It’s a really rewarding job, capturing beautiful moments in someone’s life.”
The business, Rebecca Durrant Photography, has a studio at White House Farm in Sprowston..