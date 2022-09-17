Norwich Airport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth after royal visits

The Queen at Norwich Airport in 1977. - Credit: Archant

The Queen's association with the city's airport has many close ties as her "unwavering commitment" has been fondly remembered.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Norwich Airport in 1977, meeting former Norwich North MP David Ennals at the time.

The Queen's mother also opened the new terminal building in July 1988 after the airport became a private limited company the year before.

A plaque was unveiled during the official opening.

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 and here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the new terminal building in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

A statement by Norwich Airport following the death of the Queen spoke of her devotion.

It said: "It was with profound sadness that we learnt about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the royal family.

"As the country’s longest reigning monarch, a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a role model to everyone in Britain.

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

"Her unwavering commitment to the country, Commonwealth and its people will remain an inspiration to us all."