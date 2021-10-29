News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Former city bookies could be turned into chip shop

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:35 AM October 29, 2021
Betting shop at 99 Quebec Road

The former betting shop at 99 Quebec Road, pictured in August of this year. - Credit: Google

A former Norwich betting shop could be transformed into a fish and chip takeaway, if permission is granted by the city council. 

Under plans submitted to the authority, the former Coral betting shop at 99 Quebec Road would have new signage added to its exterior and a partition wall added inside to better separate the proposed kitchen space from the area accessed by customers. 

The designs for the shop space show a chip fryer with wrap stations at either end of it, and a kitchen area behind it, as well as two staff toilets, a stock room and a staff room. 

Other than the partition wall, no changes to the main structure of the building are proposed. 

The proposed opening times for the takeaway are 11am-10pm every day of the week. 

The council has set a target date of December 23 to examine the application, but has not yet announced when a decision will be publicly issued. 

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

person