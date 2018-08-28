Exclusive

The former Argos store in Norwich’s Castle Mall has a new tenant – PureGym.

The 16,000sqft site will be taken over by Britain’s biggest gym chain in the summer.

The announcement is the latest push by the centre to attract firm that offer leisure opportunities. Bowling alley Superbowl is also set to open in the mall in the coming months.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall centre manager, said: “PureGym is a great fit for our new leisure quarter. Today’s changing consumer is spending more on leisure experiences than ever before – as much as 43% of discretionary expenditure – and so by creating a strong leisure offer we aim to be the city’s leading destination for entertainment, leisure, dining and shopping.”

PureGym has more than 170 gyms nationwide including an existing site in the city in Aylsham Road.

The firm will be investing £1.5million in to the site and creating 18 new jobs. They have promised a combination of fixed and free weights zones, a large functional area, cardio machines and class studios and members will be able to access the site 24 hours a day.

Property director at PureGym, Duncan Costin, said, “Castle Mall’s new leisure quarter has given us an ideal opportunity to bring our offer to the people of Norwich.

“We’re currently on site fitting out the former Lidl Store on Aylsham Road to the North of the city and this site will complement it perfectly. Norwich has been a long time target for us and to have two sites opening within the space of a few months is fantastic news.”