Pick your own pumpkin patches in city open for business

Published: 12:45 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 1:14 PM October 6, 2021

Pumpkin patches across the city are bursting at the seams with thousands of people ready to find a beauty.

With Halloween just around the corner pick your own pumpkin patches are getting ready for another bumper year.

Every October is getting busier - with the tradition alike to choosing a Christmas tree, one farmer said.

Pumpkins on offer at White House Farm - Credit: White House Farm

Charlotte Gurney is the owner of White House Farm in Rackheath and added: "It's become quite an event to come and and pick your own pumpkin. We've been doing it the eight years we've been here and every year it just gets busier.

"We have about an acre of land and we plant thousands of pumpkin seeds. It depends how many germinate but we'll have more than a thousand."

A Perfect Pose photography photoshoot at Hill Farm - Credit: www.perfectposephotography.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

However the farm, which also has an on-site farm shop and cafe as well as a host of other businesses, sells out every year.

"When they're gone they're gone," she said.

"It doesn't really work if we hold on to them and we tend to sell out within the first three weekends."

Pack your wellies for pumpkin picking! - Credit: White House Farm

She was echoed by Jules Jeffries, who owns Hill Farm in Horstead just outside the city.

Mrs Jeffries said: "We were a bit nervous this year because of the weather - we didn't know if it had been too wet for the pumpkins to grow but they've come up.

"We were absolutely inundated last year - we sell out every year but I think because of Covid and being outdoors last year was particularly busy. I don't know how that will translate to next year.

"We have thousands of pumpkins - it's a real event for people. The children like dressing up and the physical task of chopping the pumpkin from the stalk."

In the pumpkin patch at Hill Farm - Credit: www.perfectposephotography.co.uk

The patch at Hill Farm will be open from October 13 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 4pm.

It is open on Saturdays from 9am to noon, though any changes are posted on its Facebook page.

Pumpkin picking at White House Farm - Credit: White House Farm

It will also be hosting photographer Steven Sparkes of Perfect Pose Photography for an event on October 23 and 24.

White House Farm's pumpkin patch opens today.

How to pick the perfect pumpkin

Charlotte gave her top five tips:

1. Make sure you look at the pumpkin from all angles, turn it over, turn it upside down (gently) and make sure that it looks solid and healthy.

2. Only pick as many as you can carry! There's no point in grabbing loads if you're just going to cut them and leave them.

3. Handle them with care. There are wheelbarrows available for heavier pumpkins so make sure you use them - and don't bash them around. Similarly make sure you're cautious on the drive home so the pumpkin doesn't get bashed.

4. Make sure they're stored in a cool and dry place - or even outside if they're protected from the weather.

5. Wear wellies! Often the weather isn't warm and it is a field, so come dressed for the occasion.