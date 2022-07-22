Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City canoe hire firm wins international travel award

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:46 AM July 22, 2022
Pub and Paddle in Norwich has been recognised as one of the best attractions in the country

Pub and Paddle in Norwich has been recognised as one of the best attractions in the country after it was awarded a Travellers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor - Credit: Pub and Paddle

A canoe hire company in the city has been named one of the best tourist attractions in the world.

Pub and Paddle has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2022.

The accolade is given to the top 10pc of attractions in the world according to user ratings and reviews for "consistently delivering amazing experiences".

Pub and Paddle is situated on the River Wensum near to the Ribs of Beef pub and Fye Bridge

Pub and Paddle is situated on the River Wensum near to the Ribs of Beef pub and Fye Bridge - Credit: Pub and Paddle

It is the third year running that Pub and Paddle has won the award, which provides canoe and rowing boat hire from its spot on the River Wensum at Elm Hill Quay pontoon.

Owner Nick Hanington said: "It's great to have been given the award for the third year running. It is really nice to be acknowledged this way.

"To know we are in the top 10pc of attractions in the world is pretty amazing."

Pub and Paddle is now in its seventh year having started in 2015, offering the chance for people to explore the city from a different perspective along its waterways.

