Craft fair cancellation leads to confusion over refund policy

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 AM September 20, 2022
Sharon Lee and her daughter Bethany Fulcher were among those who were going to attend the Prospher craft event

Sharon Lee and her daughter Bethany Fulcher were among those who were going to attend the Prospher craft event at Thorpe St Andrew's Roxley Hall, pictured inset - Credit: Contributed

Baffled mums have questioned why a crafts fair was unexpectedly cancelled with stallholders instead invited to another event in the city.

Prospher is a Norwich-based community interest company which aims to "empower talented women build more profitable careers and businesses". 

The company had organised a crafts fair at Roxley Hall in Thorpe St Andrew which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 1. 

Stallholders say they are upset about a lack of communication from Prospher after the event was cancelled.

Serena Fordham, chief executive of Prospher, said "a lot of time went into putting the event together", but it proved to "not be financially viable due to rising costs". 

HER Business Revolution business woman Serena Fordham

Serena Fordham, chief executive of Prospher - Credit: HER Business Revolution

She added that there had been "confusion with the wording" of an initial email sent to stallholders.

The email appeared to suggest there would be no refund with those affected instead invited to a Superwoman Fest event at the Forum on October 7. 

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North is among the guest speakers lined up for the Forum event. She has been contacted for comment.

Sharon Lee, 44, of Felthorpe, was among those affected as her 11-year-old daughter Bethany Fulcher had a stall - named Bethany's Handmade Creations - at the Thorpe St Andrew event.

Sharon Lee with her daughter Bethany Fulcher

Sharon Lee with her daughter Bethany Fulcher - Credit: Contributed

Ms Lee said: "Bethany has been busy making crafts in her spare time and she has just started high school.

"In theory this was going to be a big fair and she was really excited. The way it has been handled is disappointing.

"The fact we were offered to go to the Forum instead is very strange.

"My daughter would not want to listen to lots of adult speakers talk about femininity."

Marie Russen, 35, of Thorpe St Andrew had also paid £18 for the craft fair for a stall for her Norwich Bookworms business.

The mum-of-two said: "I just could not believe the way they have gone about it.

"There was no apology as to why it's not running now." 

Roxley Hall in Thorpe St Andrew.

Roxley Hall in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

Prospher has said it is currently working hard to recover costs and attract alternative income to be able to offer refunds as soon as possible. 

