New charity shop to open in Anglia Square
- Credit: Archant
A charity shop is opening in the former Shoe Zone store in Anglia Square.
Priscilla Bacon Norfolk Hospice Care is launching its ninth charity shop in an effort to fundraise for a new hospice facility in Norwich.
There are already shops in Sheringham, Cromer, Aylsham, North Walsham, Stalham, Drayton and Taverham.
Jordan Codling, retail business manager, said "We're so excited to be expanding our Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity retail operation and open our new Anglia Square shop in Norwich.
"The shop will stock women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as accessories, toys, bric-a-brac, books, media and small items of furniture.
"The charity welcomes donations of clean and good-quality stock either at the new shop or at our Drayton Warehouse."
The charity is aiming to raise £12.5m to build a hospice to replace the current facility in Unthank Road.
Its new facility will be on an eight-acre site next to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
The current facility was built 40 years ago following a fundraising appeal led by Priscilla, Lady Bacon.
The new Priscilla Bacon Hospice will have capacity for 24 inpatient beds, will offer day care and outpatient facilities as well as a coordination centre for the Community Nursing team.
There will also be a wellness centre and gym and a community hub to provide a 'virtual ward' for those being cared for in their homes.
It will also be a place for education and research into palliative and end-of-life care, supporting improvements in provision locally and nationally.
More than £10m has already been raised since the fundraising started in 2019 thanks to what the charity called 'the remarkable generosity of the people of Norfolk, Waveney and beyond'.
Priscilla Bacon is welcoming new volunteers for the new shop, and anyone interested can contact them on 01603 614673 for more information.
The shop will be opening in Anglia Square on Monday, February 14.