Norwich's Prince of Denmark becomes Prince of England for the day

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021

Kim Rimmer, pub manager at the Prince of Denmark, which will become the Prince of England for the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley - Credit: Danielle Booden

It may be known as the Prince of Denmark, but a Norwich pub will be showing its true colours in support of Gareth Southgate's men by changing its name for the day.

The Sprowston Road venue will be called the Prince of England for the day as England take on Denmark in the semi-finals of the European Championships at Wembley.

St George's flags will cover the pub's Prince of Denmark signs as roughly 140 people attend the venue for a screening of the big match.

General manager Kim Rimmer has also donned her England shirt as the pub eagerly anticipates the prospect of football finally coming home.

Kim Rimmer, pub manager at The Prince of Denmark in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dan Trivedi, freehold owner of the pub, said: "The football crowd has been a much-needed boost to the pub industry and it has come out of lockdown. Added to that is the great results of the England football team.

"When that recipe is put in position why not put a tongue-in-cheek comment out there to create even more of a feel-good factor and anticipation. If we win this game we are in the final so it is a bit of fun."

Mr Trivedi believes the pub's name has no connection to Denmark as a country, and is named after a Danish family who had a farm in the area.

The pub has been welcoming a full capacity of England fans throughout the tournament with up to 90 people able to watch an outdoor TV, while 50 can be seated inside.

The Prince of Denmark pub in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Every time England have won during Euro 2020, customers have been able to enjoy £1 off all draft pints for two hours after the final whistle.

Mr Trivedi is predicting a 1-0 win for England on Tuesday evening and is expecting it to be a cagey, low-scoring affair.

He added: "We only opened last August as restrictions eased and we have never had the appetite for it to be any other than an England supporting based pub."