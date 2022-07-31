New Norwich company offering themed teepees to hire for sleepovers

From festivals to superheroes, a new Norwich-based company is making sleepovers extra special.

Kerry Cooper, 35, launched Primrose Teepees in June this year after moving from Essex to Norfolk in 2021 and spotting a gap in the market.

She has three children, Charlie, 16, Kacie, 11, and Izzie, 9, and when living in Essex she regularly hired teepees for her children's birthday sleepovers, but found there were not many options in Norfolk.

Under the sea themed teepees from Primrose Teepees. - Credit: Primrose Teepees

Ms Cooper now has eight basic teepees which she can theme with accessories, bedding and lights and all are delivered with an inflatable mattress.

The themes on offer include festivals, superheroes, under the sea, TikTok, movies and jungle animals.

The festival teepee is a popular choice for summer. - Credit: Primrose Teepees

She can deliver in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex and she also collects it and does the washing.

Ms Cooper said: "Instead of parents having to sort out where their children's friends can sleep we set up the teepees, bring the mattresses and take it all down so it is hassle-free."

The teepees are also suitable for adults and can be hired for picnics, pamper events, weddings and more.

Prices start at £75 for two teepees including delivery with £20 for each extra one and there is a £30 refundable deposit.