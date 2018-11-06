Search

Primark reports sales drop as a result of bad weather

06 November, 2018 - 08:30
Primark's new temporary store on St Stephens Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Budget fashion retailer Primark has seen sales drop in 2018, saying bad weather has hindered sales.

Like-for-like sales at the chain dropped in the year to September, with bosses saying bad weather across the Eurozone specifically was to blame.

Primark has stores in Norwich city centre and King’s Lynn.

It also has outlets in Ipswich and Colchester,

The budget fashion retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF), reported 6% growth overall, aided by expansion.

But like-for-like sales, a measure which excludes new store openings, showed a 2.1% decline.

