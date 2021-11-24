Primark promises to keep prices low ahead of Christmas shop rush
Fashion giant Primark has promised to keep its prices low in the run up to Christmas despite its supply costs going through the roof.
With the tills starting to jingle at the Haymarket store ahead of the big day the retailer had started to see energy and distribution costs sneak up.
But George Weston, chief executive of Primark's parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF), promised this wouldn't be passed on to customers.
“We haven’t increased prices at Primark over the past 10 years and we won’t do so this year,” he said.
“We have currency difference in our favour and there are other areas we have recognised to find cost savings so won’t pass that on.”
He added: “Energy prices have shot up, with natural gas trebling. Distribution costs have risen, labour costs have risen – it seems like everything is jumping up right now.”
