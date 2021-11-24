News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Primark promises to keep prices low ahead of Christmas shop rush

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 11:50 AM November 24, 2021
The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Primark's boss has promised prices won't go up

Fashion giant Primark has promised to keep its prices low in the run up to Christmas despite its supply costs going through the roof. 

With the tills starting to jingle at the Haymarket store ahead of the big day the retailer had started to see energy and distribution costs sneak up. 

But George Weston, chief executive of Primark's parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF), promised this wouldn't be passed on to customers.  

“We haven’t increased prices at Primark over the past 10 years and we won’t do so this year,” he said.

“We have currency difference in our favour and there are other areas we have recognised to find cost savings so won’t pass that on.”

He added: “Energy prices have shot up, with natural gas trebling. Distribution costs have risen, labour costs have risen – it seems like everything is jumping up right now.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
  2. 2 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
  3. 3 Uber to launch new service in Norwich
  1. 4 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
  2. 5 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
  3. 6 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
  4. 7 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
  5. 8 'I've never been poorer - or happier': Woman quits property job to walk dogs
  6. 9 'Terrified' rescue dog Pud still missing after 48 hour search
  7. 10 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas decorations on Mark Abbott's home last year. This year he says it will be even bigger and brighter

Christmas

Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon