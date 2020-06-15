Search

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:57 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 15 June 2020

Primark in Norwich reopens after coronavirus lockdown

Non-essential shops have reopened in Norwich and early-bird shoppers are determined to “spend, spend, spend”.

Today is the first time shops that were not deemed essential during full lockdown were allowed to get back to trading.

And budget fashion retailer Primark was the first to welcome consumers back through the doors after the three-month coronavirus lockdown.

Shoppers joined an orderly, socially-distanced queue first thing and said the 8am reopening had been well managed.

Sarah Peck joined the Primark queue at 7:45am and was shopping by 8:05am. Apart from being on social distanced walks this was the first time she had gone out with friends.

“People are wearing PPE and the staff are behind plastic dividers – but I was expecting that. Primark was always going to be the first place I came to, I love it. I have picked up a few fashion bits – mainly summer clothes.”

Tania Western, from Norwich, popped into the city early but there were no queues: “I have been really impressed. They managed the opening well. Primark is not the only place I am going to – I will have a wander around Norwich and go in some of the other shops as well. Great to get back to some kind of normal because I had been shopping online.”

Elsewhere in the city other retailers were also preparing for their first day back.

Department store Jarrold reopened at 10am.

