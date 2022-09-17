Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs

Prima Rosa tea room in Salhouse has announced plans to close after seven years - Credit: Prima Rosa

A much-loved tea room has announced plans to close following seven years in business after being told its energy bills would rise by 450pc.

Since Prima Rosa in Salhouse told customers the news on social media, prompting an outpouring of support with the couple behind the business receiving hundreds of messages.

It was started by Judith Nudd, alongside husband Martin, who opened its doors in May 2015 following refurbishments that took seven months to complete.

Mr Nudd said: "This has been such a hard decision for us to make but for us it is definitely the right one after seven amazing years.

Judith and Martin Nudd of Prima Rosa - Credit: Prima Rosa

"It has been overwhelming to have received all this support from our local customers and also visitors we have had from across the country.

"We had been discussing what we wanted to do and with our energy bills going up 450pc in November, it really tipped the balance. It's upsetting."

The tea room, which is staying open until Christmas, serves afternoon teas, coffees and cakes from its site next to the Norfolk Broads - making it a popular spot for holidaymakers.

"Prima Rosa has been Judith's passion and she has worked very hard to achieve what she has," Mr Nudd said.

"All the detail and effort she put in to make people happy was clearly appreciated by our customers.

"We have both been working flat out and don't get much time off together. Now there are other things we want to do like spending time with our grandchildren."

Prima Rosa had a tumultuous time when it first started as another café two doors down had opened shortly before, causing tensions to flare in the village.

The Prima Rosa tea room has been a popular destination for locals and holiday makers alike - Credit: Prima Rosa

This came to an end when Radley's closed in 2017 to start a new venture.

Mr Nudd worries other small businesses face an uncertain future amid the rising cost of living.

He added: "The government has suggested it will help businesses but no one really knows what this will look like.

"Prices could be capped for six months but what will happen after that?

"Prices will have to go up significantly and people won't be able to afford eating out as they will have to pay energy bills instead."