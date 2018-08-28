Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Prices up despite early Christmas sales

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 January 2019

Christmas shoppers saw prices rise even though some sales started early PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Christmas shoppers saw prices rise even though some sales started early PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Shoppers struggled to bag a bargain Christmas this year with prices rising at their highest rate since 2013.

Many household-name retailers tempted East Anglia’s Christmas shoppers by slapping deep discounts on products in a bid to kick-start the festive period.

But overall figures from the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index show inflation accelerated to 0.3% last month compared to a year ago, and up from 0.1% in November.

MORE: Bumper Christmas Eve brings John Lewis festive joy

This is the fourth month of inflation in five years and the highest rate since April 2013.

The increase was driven by slowing deflation in general merchandise and the rising cost of ambient food, which saw prices increase to 2.3% in December, up from 2.1% in November.

Non-food deflation decelerated to 0.4% from 0.8% in November, the lowest rate of decline since March 2013.

The BRC said that this is the result of the collapse in the pound following the Brexit vote feeding through and a change in the promotional strategies deployed by retailers.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal for witnesses as they investigate Norwich stabbing

Officers were called shortly before 5pm to the Goodman Square area following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

(Left to right) Angela Davey, Salah Hadi, and Matthew Sewell are wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

WIN 12 fantastic prizes in the Cotswold Life Christmas Quiz

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 beautiful north Cotswold villages you need to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Prices up despite early Christmas sales

Christmas shoppers saw prices rise even though some sales started early PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists