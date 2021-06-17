Published: 10:55 AM June 17, 2021

Empty and up for rent: The former BHS and Primark store in Norwich - Credit: Roche

The price-tag on a store formerly occupied by Primark in the centre of Norwich has been revealed.

The shop unit in 23-29, St Stephen's Street, once housing BHS and after that, Primark, went under offer in 2019. It came back up for rent in May for a price on application.

Now the agents have stated it is up for grabs for £8,750 a month - which equates to £105,000 a year plus £3,106 in annual service charges and undisclosed rates on top.

It comes as Norwich has other former department store buildings up for sale or rent including Debenhams, Top Shop and several units in the Royal Arcade including the one formerly occupied by Jamie's Italian restaurant.

And with the change in shopping habits as a result of Covid, it could be that rents are too high for a single retailer. But with investor owners not wanting to reduce the rentals, it prompts the need for a change in use.

Nick Dunn, a partner in commercial, Brown & Co, said: "Some of these big department store buildings are going to find it difficult to find an occupier.

"So they've got to look at alternative uses such as mixed use with residential on the upper floors and retail, leisure or community use on the ground floor.

"This can breathe life into the city but some may argue that it's not good for other retailers. So there's a battle raging."

He said the vacant units could attract independent retailers in. "It's how retailers tempt people in off their sofas...they need to offer excellent customer service and the customer needs to be able to feel and touch the product, it's the experience, so I don't think department stores have had their day."

Agent Roche, handling the rental of the old Primark building, do state the building could be divided into separate units.

The store when it temporarily housed Primark. - Credit: Archant

BHS closed in 2016 and Primark moved in temporarily while work was going on to create its new bigger store in Haymarket. This opened in December 2019 and the St Stephen's Street store closed.