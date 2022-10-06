Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Pret A Manger coffee shop closes in city centre

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:05 AM October 6, 2022
Pret A Manger has closed in Chantry Place

Pret A Manger has closed in Chantry Place - Credit: Submitted

Pret A Manager has closed in a Norwich shopping centre.

The coffee chain can no longer be found in Chantry Place.

Its former site, located next to Rituals on the upper ground floor, has been left completely empty with all signage taken down. 

The store is believed to have closed its doors last week. 

Pret A Manger has closed in Chantry Place

Pret A Manger has closed in Chantry Place - Credit: Submitted

This was Pret's second coffee shop in the city centre. 

Its Haymarket site remains open. 

Pret A Manger has been approached for comment. 



