Pret A Manger coffee shop closes in city centre

Pret A Manger has closed in Chantry Place - Credit: Submitted

Pret A Manager has closed in a Norwich shopping centre.

The coffee chain can no longer be found in Chantry Place.

Its former site, located next to Rituals on the upper ground floor, has been left completely empty with all signage taken down.

The store is believed to have closed its doors last week.

This was Pret's second coffee shop in the city centre.

Its Haymarket site remains open.

Pret A Manger has been approached for comment.







