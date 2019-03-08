'It was my favourite restaurant': Norwich reacts to Pedro's closure

Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens was knwon for its sombreros. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The news that one of Norwich’s most well-known restaurants has closed has been greeted with sadness by its many fans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sombreros laid out for a party at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sombreros laid out for a party at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was one of the city's oldest established restaurants which had served up fun Mexican-themed food for almost 30-years but yesterday it announced that Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens had closed for good.

Following the announcement, hundreds of people took to social media to share their sadness at the news.

Reacting on Facebook, more than 830 people commented on the story to share their memories of eating at Pedro's and to express their disappointment at its closure.

Kerry Mansfield said: “That's such a shame, the food there was great. Chicken and chilli stack was amazing. It was my favourite restaurant in Norwich.”

Jess Long enjoying a meal at Pedro's before it closed. Picture: Jess Long Jess Long enjoying a meal at Pedro's before it closed. Picture: Jess Long

Andrew Rose said: “Gutted, loved Pedro's, loads of family memories in that place, all the best to the staff and owners.”

While Tony Shaw added: “Fabulous place and always enjoyed, great food there, iconic place and a great shame.”

Vanessa Sewell said back in the 1980s the Mexican-themed restaurant was one of the few places in the city that offered diners a taste of international cuisine: “The food they served in the late 80's was good, and a bit different as there wasn't a great deal of culinary diversity in Norwich back then.”

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Prior added: “No!!!! Been going for 30 years and always love it. Thank goodness we went two weeks ago.

“Really hope it opens elsewhere it's a Norwich institution.. Gutted.”

Sharing his memories of eating at Pedro's, Tim Woods said: “Twenty eight years ago. I was took my girlfriend Andrea (now wife) for a Valentine's meal.

“Wearing the large sombreros with very loud music. We couldn't hear ourselves across the table” he said.

Pedro's, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant Pedro's, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant

While Julie Pritchard said: “Pedro's has very special memories for me as it was where I went on my first date 18 years ago with the man who is now my husband.”

The restaurant served its last meals on Sunday night, after which staff learned it would be opening the next day.

Speaking to this newspaper on Tuesday, one of the directors of the company which runs Pedro's said the restaurant had just “not been busy enough to stay open”.

What are your memories of eating at Pedro's? - Was it the place to get Mexican food in Norwich in the 1980s, or your favourite place to go for a special occasion? Do you have any pictures of yourself and your friends eating at Pedro's?

If so, send your memories and photos to sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk