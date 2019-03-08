Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

East Anglia Future 50

'It was my favourite restaurant': Norwich reacts to Pedro's closure

PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 01 May 2019

Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens was knwon for its sombreros. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens was knwon for its sombreros. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The news that one of Norwich’s most well-known restaurants has closed has been greeted with sadness by its many fans.

Sombreros laid out for a party at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSombreros laid out for a party at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It was one of the city's oldest established restaurants which had served up fun Mexican-themed food for almost 30-years but yesterday it announced that Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens had closed for good.

Following the announcement, hundreds of people took to social media to share their sadness at the news.

Reacting on Facebook, more than 830 people commented on the story to share their memories of eating at Pedro's and to express their disappointment at its closure.

Kerry Mansfield said: “That's such a shame, the food there was great. Chicken and chilli stack was amazing. It was my favourite restaurant in Norwich.”

Jess Long enjoying a meal at Pedro's before it closed. Picture: Jess LongJess Long enjoying a meal at Pedro's before it closed. Picture: Jess Long

Andrew Rose said: “Gutted, loved Pedro's, loads of family memories in that place, all the best to the staff and owners.”

While Tony Shaw added: “Fabulous place and always enjoyed, great food there, iconic place and a great shame.”

Vanessa Sewell said back in the 1980s the Mexican-themed restaurant was one of the few places in the city that offered diners a taste of international cuisine: “The food they served in the late 80's was good, and a bit different as there wasn't a great deal of culinary diversity in Norwich back then.”

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Prior added: “No!!!! Been going for 30 years and always love it. Thank goodness we went two weeks ago.

“Really hope it opens elsewhere it's a Norwich institution.. Gutted.”

Sharing his memories of eating at Pedro's, Tim Woods said: “Twenty eight years ago. I was took my girlfriend Andrea (now wife) for a Valentine's meal.

“Wearing the large sombreros with very loud music. We couldn't hear ourselves across the table” he said.

Pedro's, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: ArchantPedro's, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich. Pic: Archant

While Julie Pritchard said: “Pedro's has very special memories for me as it was where I went on my first date 18 years ago with the man who is now my husband.”

The restaurant served its last meals on Sunday night, after which staff learned it would be opening the next day.

Speaking to this newspaper on Tuesday, one of the directors of the company which runs Pedro's said the restaurant had just “not been busy enough to stay open”.

What are your memories of eating at Pedro's? - Was it the place to get Mexican food in Norwich in the 1980s, or your favourite place to go for a special occasion? Do you have any pictures of yourself and your friends eating at Pedro's?

If so, send your memories and photos to sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Updated One of Norwich's most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Video Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

New items on the menu at McDonald's are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

'It was my favourite restaurant': Norwich reacts to Pedro's closure

Pedro's Mexican restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens was knwon for its sombreros. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Full list of road closures for the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Angela Sharpe

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Police in Norwich catch drink driver who went to pick up a takeaway

Police caught a motorist drink driving after he went to pick up a takeaway. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Couple hope Norwich fans will snap up yellow and green courgettes

Canary supporters Annette and Philip Pitkethly with the trays of green and yellow courgettes they are preparing at their Costessey nurseries for sale at garden centres across Norfolk. PIC: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists