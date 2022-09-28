Pop-up Post Office finds new home ahead of pub exit
- Credit: Daniel Moxon
A Post Office which has taken up a temporary space for the last two years has found a new home.
Wymondham's pop-up Post Office has operated at The White Hart, in Market Street, since 2020.
However the site is required for pub use again leaving the service to find a new base.
And from Monday, October 3, it will re-open in the Jarrold store on Middleton Street.
Wendy Hamilton, Post Office change manager, said: "We want to thank Kieran Bullen, landlord at The White Hart for allowing us to use his premises at the pub for the last two years.
"It is now time to relocate this temporary solution."
The Post Office was based in Market Street until it closed in August 2019.
The new opening hours will be between 10am and 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, 10am and 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and between 10am and 2pm on Saturday.