Norwich Evening News > News > Business

To write or not to write: Boss' bid to spark love for poetry

Francis Redwood

Published: 2:27 PM February 21, 2022
Daisy Henwood, along with Lewis Buxton, are behind the idea of an open workshop for families to get involved with poetry.

Daisy Henwood, along with Lewis Buxton, are behind the idea of a free open workshop for families to get more involved with poetry. - Credit: Katherine Mager

An entrepreneur is trying to nurture a love of poetry in people living in the City of Stories from a young age. 

Norwich is well-known and loved for its literary heritage, but Lewis Buxton is worried the public has fallen out of love with one form. 

The poet and co-director of Norwich arts company Toast Poetry has launched a new series of workshops aimed at families. 

Alongside producer Dr Daisy Henwood the free events were held through February with the last workshop happening on February 26.

Lewis and Daisy leading a previous Toast workshop.

Toast Poetry, which is based in Norwich, leading a poetry workshop - Credit: Lewis Buxton

Lewis said: "We have run events and workshops before but a lot of these have been for adults.

"So we wanted to branch out and work more with teenagers and children.

"We have therefore set up this project in partnership with the National Centre for Writing to engage with local families in poetry, writing and storytelling."

Lewis added: "We've had two events at the Forum library where families could drop in and we would write a bespoke poem for them by two professional poets.

"The upcoming workshop is for people to come along, play games and eventually have them write a poem written themselves.

"At the end of the day we can write a poem for them but we want people to engage with the medium and their own experiences they will write about are stronger than what any professional could do."

The hope is that the workshops help inspire younger people to be more open-minded about poetry.

He said: "People always say they don't like poetry which is fair enough - I'm not here to try and force it down anyone's throat.

"That's the thing with poetry, it can be in a book - on the page for the reader to see - or a huge piece of performance art in front of hundreds of people.

"The art itself is in good health I think. I hear from people that poetry is either a dead art form or the new rock and roll.

"In reality it's somewhere in between. We are just looking to encourage more young people to experience poetry - engage with people and have a lot of fun."

For more information visit Toast Poetry on Facebook.

