Search

Advanced search

Burger King to reopen one Norwich restaurant

PUBLISHED: 10:48 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 27 May 2020

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Fast food chain Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of the month.

Burger King in Norwich. Pic: Burger KingBurger King in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

The burger firm is reopening one site in every UK city by May 31 after relaunching some of its drive-throughs and delivery services.

It posted a statement on social media, saying: “We’ve put a number of procedures in place to safeguard the health of our employees and customers to allow us to reopen our restaurants. We are now pleased to announce that we are aiming to reopen one restaurant in every city by May 31.”

MORE: ‘It’s unchartered territory’: Primark’s response to when it will reopen

It comes as rival McDonald’s has reopened some sites near distribution centres for takeaways, but not in Norfolk.

Firms including Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) at Chapelfield and Five Guys, Orford Place in Norwich are operating a click-and-collect and delivery service. Burger meals are also available to collect from Harry’s Hatch at Harry’s Bar, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Video The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Opinion OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

Taxi firm installs ‘sneeze screens’ to protect drivers and passengers

Courtesy Taxis, have installed sneeze screens in their cabs during the pandemic. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

‘Livelihoods are at stake’ - how will a socially distanced Norwich Market work?

Norwich Market, pictured before lockdown. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Canaries announce seven U23 players will not be getting new contracts

Norwich City have announced that U23 players, from left, Timi Odusina, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Savvas Mourgos are among seven players who will leave the club this summer Pictures Archant/Focus Images

Burger King to reopen one Norwich restaurant

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Norwich City transfer rumours: Dutch winger linked with another Webber reunion

Rajiv van La Parra holds off pressure from Norwich defender Russell Martin during Huddersfield's 3-0 win in the Championship in April 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lockdown could be eased with ‘social bubbles’ - but what are they?

The introduction of social bubbles would allow barbecues and garden parties with 10 people to take place during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Norfolk star Stone fit and ready to claim his place in England Test team

England's Olly Stone during the nets session at Lord's Picture: PA
Drive 24