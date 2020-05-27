Burger King to reopen one Norwich restaurant

Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of May. Pic: Burger King

Fast food chain Burger King is planning to reopen a restaurant in Norwich by the end of the month.

Burger King in Norwich. Pic: Burger King Burger King in Norwich. Pic: Burger King

The burger firm is reopening one site in every UK city by May 31 after relaunching some of its drive-throughs and delivery services.

It posted a statement on social media, saying: “We’ve put a number of procedures in place to safeguard the health of our employees and customers to allow us to reopen our restaurants. We are now pleased to announce that we are aiming to reopen one restaurant in every city by May 31.”

It comes as rival McDonald’s has reopened some sites near distribution centres for takeaways, but not in Norfolk.

Firms including Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) at Chapelfield and Five Guys, Orford Place in Norwich are operating a click-and-collect and delivery service. Burger meals are also available to collect from Harry’s Hatch at Harry’s Bar, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich.

