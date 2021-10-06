New Burger King set for city centre 

Published: 3:27 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM October 6, 2021

Plans for a new Burger King restaurant in Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed. - Credit: Google Maps/Burger King

The opening of a new city centre Burger King could generate around 26 jobs, according to the fast food giant.

Plans have been lodged with Norwich City Council which could see the fast-food chain open in Brigg Street.

The application is for the “change of use of ground and basement floor level from retail to hot food takeaway” as well as the “installation of plant”.

The former Virgin store has been vacant for 12 months and forms part of a larger three-storey building. The vacant retail unit is on the ground and basement floor levels and the upper floors comprise of offices.

In planning documents online it states that the new restaurant could generate 26 jobs, help to drive footfall and improve the “viability of the shopping area”.

“The ground and basement floor level of 3 Brigg Street have been vacant for over 12 months, since June 2020,” it states.

“The unit was immediately marketed at a discounted rate and due to various reasons including size and lack of pedestrian footfall, there was no serious interest in the unit over a 12-month period apart from Burger King.

“This has detracted from the appearance and vibrancy of Brigg Street and the local environment.”

It continues: “The occupation of the unit by Burger King will deliver clear planning benefits in facilitating the reoccupation of this building and securing a long-term and well-known tenant.

“The proposals will be complimentary to the neighbouring uses in the vicinity and will indirectly contribute to their economic prosperity by attracting visitors to this part of the town centre.”

If approved by the council, the ground floor area would consist of a customer seating area (six seats), trading area, kitchen and toilets. The basement will be used as dry store, office, staff room and staff toilet.

The document also includes plans for a plant system - which includes ventilation and odour control – to meet the “demands of the internal operation, nature of the cooking and the location of the site”.

The restaurant would trade from 8am until 12am daily.

This comes after the Burger King in Norwich’s Castle Mall was closed last year as the site was taken over as part of a vaccination unit.