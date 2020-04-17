Plans revealed for new yoga studio in city centre

A new yoga studio in the city centre could be opened if plans get the go ahead.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use from office to yoga studio for the first and second floors of a building on 3 to 5 Orford Place.

The site, which is above a shop space and opposite Debenhams, covers 1,481 square feet and is described as “open plan offices with meeting rooms, staff rooms and toilet facilities” in the plans.

If the plans get the green light, the yoga studio proposes to employ seven full time staff.

Proposals also suggest the studio would open seven days of the week from 8am to 9pm on Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

It would join a handful of yoga studios in Norwich including The Yoga Studio on Magdalen Road and The Yoga Tree on All Saints Green.