Plans revealed to transform much-loved city pub and reopen it with new name

Greene King is planning on changing the pub's name to The Drawing Rooms. - Credit: Greene King

Plans to transform a much-loved city pub and reopen it under a new name have been revealed.

The Birdcage in the Norwich Lanes was beloved by many for its live music, DJ nights and life-drawing classes.

But it closed in October 2020 after the existing tenant's lease came to an end and it has remained empty since.

Now Greene King, which owns the building, has revealed its plans to get the venue open again following a "significant investment".

The main bar will be transformed as part of the rebrand. - Credit: Greene King

Under the plans the pub will be renamed The Drawing Rooms and will be refurbished with a 1920s art deco theme of green, gold and dark wood.

Artist impressions also show that the back room will be completely transformed with new seating and lighting.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “Since the Birdcage closed in 2020, our aim has been to reopen it following a significant investment as we know what an important role it plays in the Lanes community.

"We’re pleased to now be in a position to submit a planning application to the local council for a refurbishment, which includes rebranding the business with a focus on the historic provenance of the building.

"If permission is granted, we hope to be able to reopen the business with a new partner in place later this year.”

The planned refurbishment, which is awaiting council approval, will include renovating the accommodation to create two self-contained one-bed flats.

In January, Green King said it had seen interest from a number of punters but no one has yet taken the plunge to take the venue on.

Part of the plans for The Drawing Rooms include an interior refurbishment - Credit: Greene King

Weekly rent for the pub is £808 with an annual rent of £42,000.

When the pub closed in 2020, managers of the Lanes pub wrote at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to say goodbye to this magical building.

“We have had the most epic time over the last 15 years but our lease is up now and we’d rather leave the party at this point with all those good memories than be booted out at last orders.”