Norwich Premier Inn seeks permission to build 16 new bedrooms

Premier Inn, on Delft Way near Norwich Airport is seeking permission to add a further 16 hotel rooms to its current offering. Picture; Google Maps Archant

A Norwich hotel is seeking permission to add 16 new bedrooms to its current offering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Premier Inn Hotel, on Delft Way, near Norwich Airport, has lodged an application with Norwich City Council is seeking permission to build two-storey extension to create 16 new bedrooms, as well as an extension to the hotel reception area, and make changes to the hotel’s air conditioning compound and car parking.

You may also want to watch:

If approved the new rooms would bring the hotels’ total number of bedrooms up from 82 to 96.

The extension would be built in an area which is currently used for car parking and would see the number of parking spaces reduce from 112 to 109.

The application states: “Premier Inn has identified a considerable demand for additional hotel accommodation within this location. This proposal, for 16 additional bedrooms, would significantly help address this demand.”

The hotel was originally built in 1999, since then the there have been two extensions one on 2008 and a second in 2014.