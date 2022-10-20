Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Thriving family pizza business reveal new releases on 'ever-changing' menu

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:30 PM October 20, 2022
Lisa Billman

Family run pizza business thrives as Yellow Door Eats authentic product 'changes peoples minds'

A mobile pizza business run by a family quartet has gone from strength to strength, now unveiling its new seasonal specials. 

Yellow Door Eats is run by Lisa Billman, 51, her husband Dan, 46, son Albert, 14, and daughter Maisie, 17.  

Lisa Billman

Dan, Maisie and Albert Billman all have important parts in the business which include dough maker, delivery boy, chef and more.

The company was born in summer 2020 with DIY doughs. 

It has now grown hugely in popularity and serves up mouth-watering bites at events across Norwich.

And the spooky season wouldn’t be complete without Halloween-themed pizza hitting the menu next week.  

Lisa Billman

Yellow Door Eats specialises in Neapolitan style woodfired pizzas, salads, desserts, crust dippers and breads

The Hethersett mum-of-two said: “We've got a special 'Halloween brownie stack' on next week along with a pumpkin pizza and a Baileys tiramisu.” 

Yellow Door Eats specialises in Neapolitan-style woodfired pizzas, salads, desserts, crust dippers and breads – including gluten free and vegan options.  

Lisa Billman

Maisie Billman, 17, makes the brownies for Yellow Door Eats

Lisa added: “Dan had been playing and developing his pizza dough for years. We were making pizzas for family and friends every weekend and having a wonderful time.

"So we decided to make it into a business." 

Lisa has 35 years of experience in the food business as a restaurant manager however she left that role two years ago to create pizza “unlike anything people have tried” with her husband.  

The pizzas are cooked fresh from the pizza oven

The pizzas are cooked fresh from the pizza oven

Lisa said: “We always knew we wanted to serve good value, tasty food made from local and high-quality ingredients.  

“In these hard times if people are cutting back on eating out we offer good, fresh food made with the best ingredients for a fair price."

Lisa Billman

Customers has said that "this is the best pizza they have ever tried".

With an ever-changing menu and so much choice the couple thinks that they have the perfect recommendation.  

Lisa said: “The Chef's Choice is both mine and Dan’s favourite. It has nduja, goats' cheese, basil and our hot honey - it really is delicious.” 

Lisa Billman

The Billman family have even offered summer jobs to young people hopeful on entering the food industry so they are able to learn first hand and get a wage

Lisa and Dan love is so much they share one after every shift.  

Yellow Door Eats can be booked for events, they also have heat at home options and pizza can be collected from their Hethersett base most Fridays and Saturdays. 

Lisa Billman

The Billman family all get stuck in with running the business

To find out more visit yellowdooreats.co.uk.

