Thriving family pizza business reveal new releases on 'ever-changing' menu
A mobile pizza business run by a family quartet has gone from strength to strength, now unveiling its new seasonal specials.
Yellow Door Eats is run by Lisa Billman, 51, her husband Dan, 46, son Albert, 14, and daughter Maisie, 17.
The company was born in summer 2020 with DIY doughs.
It has now grown hugely in popularity and serves up mouth-watering bites at events across Norwich.
And the spooky season wouldn’t be complete without Halloween-themed pizza hitting the menu next week.
The Hethersett mum-of-two said: “We've got a special 'Halloween brownie stack' on next week along with a pumpkin pizza and a Baileys tiramisu.”
Yellow Door Eats specialises in Neapolitan-style woodfired pizzas, salads, desserts, crust dippers and breads – including gluten free and vegan options.
Lisa added: “Dan had been playing and developing his pizza dough for years. We were making pizzas for family and friends every weekend and having a wonderful time.
"So we decided to make it into a business."
Lisa has 35 years of experience in the food business as a restaurant manager however she left that role two years ago to create pizza “unlike anything people have tried” with her husband.
Lisa said: “We always knew we wanted to serve good value, tasty food made from local and high-quality ingredients.
“In these hard times if people are cutting back on eating out we offer good, fresh food made with the best ingredients for a fair price."
With an ever-changing menu and so much choice the couple thinks that they have the perfect recommendation.
Lisa said: “The Chef's Choice is both mine and Dan’s favourite. It has nduja, goats' cheese, basil and our hot honey - it really is delicious.”
Lisa and Dan love is so much they share one after every shift.
Yellow Door Eats can be booked for events, they also have heat at home options and pizza can be collected from their Hethersett base most Fridays and Saturdays.
To find out more visit yellowdooreats.co.uk.