Italian cafe with outdoor seating to open for summer

Published: 9:00 AM April 22, 2021

Flights might be cancelled this summer but a Norfolk business owner is hoping to bring a slice of the continent to Norwich with the launch of his Italian cafe.

Babak Ahmadi will be serving drinks and homemade Italian dishes to tables and chairs on the pavement when he opens Piccolini in the Prince of Wales Road in the coming weeks.

Mr Ahmadi, who also owns neighbouring business Piccolino, said the nightlife hot spot had become calmer during the pandemic.

He said: "It was a really tough year but I'd made the investment of around £20,000 to £30,000 already. I do think as we move out of lockdown though the Prince of Wales Road will have changed.

"We've got new cafes, new residential areas, new bars coming to the street and I think it will have more of a daytime and not purely night-time offering.

"It's also starting to feel different because of the station as well. People are out and about walking past and this is a good place to have a meeting or grab something to go.

"Night time opening hours are tough, it's a lot of work. At Piccolini we'll be open from 11.30am and we have an alcohol license until 1pm so it'll have that continental feel.

"We'll be doing deals like a beer and a bowl of pasta or pizza for a set amount. I just want it to be really relaxed, simple food where you can come for lunch or dinner."

Mr Ahmadi will be making the dishes himself as well as using the pizza oven from Piccolino.

He said: "It'll be really simple dishes and I think I'll change the menu up as I go. If someone comes in and they want pasta with a different topping I'll see what I can do.

"So we'll have pizza and pasta, some salads, some sandwiches, and then drinks as well as beers and wine."

He added that he hopes to have the chairs, tables and railings installed in the coming weeks, but will definitely be open by May 17 when hospitality businesses can open for indoor seating as well.