New health store opens in Norwich with a pic 'n' mix - for dogs

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM May 2, 2021   
Pettitt and Boo, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Alison and Adrian Pettitt at their new store which sells doggie treats. - Credit: Supplied

Free goodie bags for your four-legged pals are on offer as a new store opens in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

Pettitt and Boo opens on Tuesday, May 4, run by husband and wife Adrian and Alison Pettitt.

Pettitt and Boo, Norwich

Pic 'n' mix for dogs - Credit: Supplied

Stocking healthy, nutritious all-natural treats and dog food, the new store marks an expansion for the couple who own two other pet stores in Bowthorpe and Hellesdon.

Mrs Pettitt said: “Our niche is offering the tastiest, healthiest, all-natural dog food and treats that are packed with goodness. 

"We’re excited to be opening at Castle Quarter. It’s the perfect location for us, with a high footfall, and easy parking, and we can’t wait to meet new faces and start talking to new customers about the best, healthiest options for their much-loved pets.” 

Two new members of staff have been recruited to work at the Castle Quarter store, which will offer free advice and dietary consultation appointments as well as a wide variety of food, treats, toys, beds, collars, leads and accessories.

It comes after department store Jarrold recently opened a new pet boutique.

Pettitt and Boo, Norwich

The perfect store for your dog: Pettitt and Boo is opening in Castle Quarter - Credit: Supplied

Dog owners who are concerned about their dog’s diet can book an appointment for a one-to-one consultation with a canine nutritionist.

The store will also feature a fun pick ‘n’ mix section, so shoppers can scoop up a variety of dog snacks and chews to take home.

This includes a rather unusual snack. The store’s owners have developed an exclusive partnership with a local farmer agreeing to buy up naturally fallen deer antlers, which are then cleaned, sanded, and chopped into dog-friendly sized treats before going on sale. 

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We’re really pleased to have Pettitt and Boo moving in. We love providing space for independent, local businesses to grow their brands.

"When out shopping or having a family day out, our visitors can now stop by and pick up a treat to set tails wagging when they arrive back home.”

Pettitt and Boo is situated between Starbucks and F.Hinds on the lower floor. 

Goodie bags will be given out throughout May.

Norfolk

