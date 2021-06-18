News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New pet shop with pick and mix for dogs opens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:30 AM June 18, 2021   
Pettitt and Boo pet shop has opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter. 

Pettitt and Boo pet shop has opened in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

The third branch of a popular pet shop is set to get tails wagging as it opens its doors in Norwich's Castle Quarter.

Pettitt and Boo has opened on the lower floor of the centre, between Starbuck and F.Hinds, and it stocks all-natural treats and healthy dog food.

It is run by husband and wife duo Adrian and Alison Pettitt and the new store marks an expansion for the couple who own two other pet shops in Bowthorpe and Hellesdon.

Pettitt and Boo stocks all-natural treats and healthy dog food. 

Pettitt and Boo stocks all-natural treats and healthy dog food.

Mrs Pettitt said: “Our niche is offering the tastiest, healthiest, all-natural dog food and treats that are packed with goodness.

“We’re excited to be opening at Castle Quarter. It is the perfect location for us, with a high footfall and easy parking.

"We can’t wait to meet new faces and start talking to new customers about the best, healthiest options for their much-loved pets.”

Two new members of staff have been recruited to work at the Castle Quarter store, which will offer free advice and dietary consultation appointments as well as a wide variety of food, treats, toys, beds, collars, leads and accessories.

A range of toys and accessories are available at Pettitt and Boo. 

A range of toys and accessories are available at Pettitt and Boo.

Dog owners who are concerned about their four-legged-friend's diet can book an appointment for a one-to-one consultation with a canine nutritionist.

The store will also feature a fun pick and mix section, so shoppers can scoop up a variety of dog snacks and chews to take home.

The owners also have a partnership with a local farmer and they have agreed to buy up naturally fallen deer antlers, which are cleaned, sanded and then chopped into dog-friendly treats. 

The new Pettitt and Boo pet shop has pick and mix for dogs. 

The new Pettitt and Boo pet shop has pick and mix for dogs.

Rob Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “We’re really pleased to have Pettitt and Boo moving in. We love providing space for independent, local businesses to grow their brands.

“When out shopping or having a family day out, our visitors can now stop by and pick up a treat to set tails wagging when they arrive back home.”

Norwich News

