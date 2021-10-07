Meet the faces behind St Benedicts Street in Norwich
- Credit: Denise Bradley
From record stores to retro games - St Benedicts has something for everyone.
The road is home to a Grade I listed church, lending it a sense of the city's history.
And the shops found at this spot are just as eclectic.
Shoppers can pick up a record at Soundclash which has everything from Punk to RnB on its many racks.
Down the road at Cookes Band Instruments customers can find high-quality pieces hand-selected by expert Mark Hedges.
With Christmas around the corner people might want to start looking for gifts for loved ones - so why not pop into Melville & Mayell which has a range of tipples from around the world.
If booze isn't quite right then beautiful and unique items can be found at Raphael.
And for those who are kids at heart there's always Abstract Sprocket which has a vast range of comics for all to enjoy.