Meet the faces behind St Benedicts Street in Norwich

Published: 2:45 PM October 7, 2021

A look at St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

From record stores to retro games - St Benedicts has something for everyone.

The road is home to a Grade I listed church, lending it a sense of the city's history.

And the shops found at this spot are just as eclectic.

Tanya Goddard, owner of Tanya Goddard Art Salon on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Shoppers can pick up a record at Soundclash which has everything from Punk to RnB on its many racks.

Down the road at Cookes Band Instruments customers can find high-quality pieces hand-selected by expert Mark Hedges.

Mark Hedge, business manager of Cookes on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

With Christmas around the corner people might want to start looking for gifts for loved ones - so why not pop into Melville & Mayell which has a range of tipples from around the world.

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

If booze isn't quite right then beautiful and unique items can be found at Raphael.

And for those who are kids at heart there's always Abstract Sprocket which has a vast range of comics for all to enjoy.

Peter Orr, sales assistant at Melville & Mayell on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Nigel Haynes, manager of Abstract Sprocket on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Anne Allen, owner of Raphael on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021



