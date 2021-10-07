News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Meet the faces behind St Benedicts Street in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:45 PM October 7, 2021   
The barriers in place to restrict traffic in St Benedicts Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A look at St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

From record stores to retro games - St Benedicts has something for everyone. 

The road is home to a Grade I listed church, lending it a sense of the city's history. 

And the shops found at this spot are just as eclectic. 

Tanya Goddard, owner of Tanya Goddard Art Salon on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle

Tanya Goddard, owner of Tanya Goddard Art Salon on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Shoppers can pick up a record at Soundclash which has everything from Punk to RnB on its many racks. 

Down the road at Cookes Band Instruments customers can find high-quality pieces hand-selected by expert Mark Hedges. 

Mark Hedge, business manager of Cookes on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mark Hedge, business manager of Cookes on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

You may also want to watch:

With Christmas around the corner people might want to start looking for gifts for loved ones - so why not pop into Melville & Mayell which has a range of tipples from around the world. 

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

If booze isn't quite right then beautiful and unique items can be found at Raphael.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes into shop in city centre
  2. 2 New Burger King set for city centre 
  3. 3 'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises
  1. 4 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  2. 5 Hair and beauty salon attracting new customers after relocation
  3. 6 Plea for speed-watch crew over juggernauts racing through village
  4. 7 Home of Evans Cycles goes up for rent in the city centre
  5. 8 Frustrations grow over funding stalemate for pedestrian crossing
  6. 9 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
  7. 10 City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

And for those who are kids at heart there's always Abstract Sprocket which has a vast range of comics for all to enjoy.

Peter Orr, sales assistant at Melville & Mayell on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle

Peter Orr, sales assistant at Melville & Mayell on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Nigel Haynes, manager of Abstract Sprocket on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Bood

Nigel Haynes, manager of Abstract Sprocket on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Anne Allen, owner of Raphael on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Anne Allen, owner of Raphael on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Transport campaigner John Peacock is angry that the council have not introduced a pelican crossing o

Norfolk County Council

Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google Maps

Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
New signs on The Forge pub in Philadelphia Lane have now been removed after being installed "by mistake"

Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon