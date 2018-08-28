Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

A former leader of the Green Party in Norwich has been appointed as the new managing director at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adrian Ramsay, who originally comes from Norwich, returns to the county from Wales where he was chief executive of the Centre for Alternative Technology.

Mr Ramsay has been involved in environmental campaigning throughout his career, having also been deputy leader of the Green Party in England and Wales.

He replaces Mark Noble, who was operations director at Penthorpe since 2014.

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park said: “Adrian has a life-long passion for the environment and is particularly interested in engaging people with nature and sustainability issues.”

Mr Ramsay said: “I have followed Pensthorpe’s work for a long time and have always admired how the site combines crucial conservation work with providing a great day out for all the family.”

He joins Pensthorpe next month, responsible for strategic planning and the day-to-day running of the park.