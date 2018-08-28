Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

PUBLISHED: 17:29 06 January 2019

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

A former leader of the Green Party in Norwich has been appointed as the new managing director at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham.

Adrian Ramsay, who originally comes from Norwich, returns to the county from Wales where he was chief executive of the Centre for Alternative Technology.

Mr Ramsay has been involved in environmental campaigning throughout his career, having also been deputy leader of the Green Party in England and Wales.

He replaces Mark Noble, who was operations director at Penthorpe since 2014.

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park said: “Adrian has a life-long passion for the environment and is particularly interested in engaging people with nature and sustainability issues.”

Mr Ramsay said: “I have followed Pensthorpe’s work for a long time and have always admired how the site combines crucial conservation work with providing a great day out for all the family.”

He joins  Pensthorpe next month, responsible for strategic planning and the day-to-day running of the park.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Video ‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Updated Fire crews battled boat blaze in Norwich

Smoke can be seen rising from the scene. Picture: Annabelle Dickson

Video Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

Ipswich Road in Stowmarket will be closed from January 7 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town need a change of approach when it comes to contracts. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

Great Day for CoNAC at Norfolk Cross Country Championships as Logan Smith and Iona Lake take victories

Logan Smith celebrates winning the senior men's race in the Norfolk Cross Country Championships at Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known Norfolk artist Keith Johnson dies aged 87

Aritst Keith Johnson with some of his works. Picture: Submitted

How a prisoner of war hut became one of the smallest churches in city

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists