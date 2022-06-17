Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock

Scott Cordy, inset, of Pedal Addiction has confirmed the business is closing for good - Credit: Scott Cordy

The owner of a bike shop in Norwich has announced he is closing the business for good to spend more time with his family.

Pedal Addiction, in Bowthorpe Road, closed its doors during the Covid pandemic but has since decided to make the move permanent.

Boss Scott Cordy had £22,500 worth of stock in the business.

The 34-year-old from Hellesdon set up the business back in 2016.

He said: "I used to work in other bike shops for minimum wage and basically got fed up.

Scott Cordy has around £22.5K worth of biking equipment that is being raffled off. - Credit: Scott Cordy

"There was also a huge reluctance from the shops I worked in to cater for the mountain bike scene in the city.

"So I decided I had nothing to lose and started up my own business - working out of my living room - repairing bikes.

"I did this for about a year until I found a suitable premises and it went from there."

After proving the naysayers wrong with sheer hard work, Scott made the decision to slow down in 2020 despite the success of the business.

Scott Cordy, who used to own Pedal Addiction, is now a senior technician at the University of East Anglia. - Credit: Scott Cordy

He added: "After a while my partner and I got married.

"We saved up enough for a mortgage and bought our dream house off the back of the success of the shop.

"It was at this point I decided I had achieved everything I wanted to with the shop and it was time to take a step back.

"I want to spend more time with my family and actually riding my mountain bike.

"It helped when I got offered a great opportunity at the University of East Anglia engineering school as a senior technician. I jumped at the chance."

The stock from Pedal Addiction consists of bike components, frames and clothing. - Credit: Scott Cordy

Now Scott is raffling off everything from bike components, frames, and clothing to another entrepreneur with 2,500 tickets at £10 a pop.

He said: "I'm doing it this way so that I can hopefully help someone kickstart their own small business.

"Plus I'll donate a portion of the proceeds to the bowel cancer UK charity in memory of my mum, without whom I wouldn't have had the confidence to start the business to begin with.

"The winner will be drawn as soon as all the tickets are sold - I only started two days ago and around 200 are gone."