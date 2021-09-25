Shoe outlet opens first city centre branch in former Carphone Warehouse
A shoe outlet is stepping foot in the city centre for the first time, opening its second Norfolk branch.
Pavers Shoes has moved into a vacant unit in Brigg Street, into what has previously housed such big high street names as the Carphone Warehouse and Pilch sports shop.
The unisex footwear retailer is adding its second store in the city area, but its first in the centre, with its other location in Fir Covert Road in the Taverham Nursery site.
The store was already leased by Pavers, having most recently been Jones Bootmaker - which Pavers took over in 2018.
Area manager Samara Williams said: “We are looking forward to bringing an in-store shopping experience to Norwich city centre for new and existing Pavers customers alike.”
Pavers will also continue to trade from the Taverham garden centre and will be retaining the staff of Jones Bootmaker - adding three new staff members.
