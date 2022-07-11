Patisserie Valerie announces closure of Norwich café
- Credit: David Cross
A café in the centre of Norwich has closed its doors.
A sign displayed in the window of Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place confirmed the site had shut.
The sign reads: "We are sorry this store is now closed."
It also redirects customers to its website, where city folk can still order the brand's full patisserie menu for home delivery.
The London-founded brand has been in Norwich for more than 10 years.
Established in Frith Street, Soho in 1926 by Belgian-born Esther Van Gyseghem - known as Madame Valerie - and her pastry chef husband Theophile Vermeirsch, Patisserie Valerie was an instant success.
In January 2019 the firm announced that it had collapsed into administration following a significant incident of fraud.
The collapse led to the immediate closure of 70 of the nearly 200 stores and concessions operated by the group - which Norwich survived.
Patisserie Valerie has been contacted for comment.