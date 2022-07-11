Patisserie Valerie announces closure of Norwich café

A café in the centre of Norwich has closed its doors.

A sign displayed in the window of Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place confirmed the site had shut.

The sign in the window of Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place, Norwich which notifies customers of the store's closure - Credit: David Cross

The sign reads: "We are sorry this store is now closed."

It also redirects customers to its website, where city folk can still order the brand's full patisserie menu for home delivery.

The London-founded brand has been in Norwich for more than 10 years.

Established in Frith Street, Soho in 1926 by Belgian-born Esther Van Gyseghem - known as Madame Valerie - and her pastry chef husband Theophile Vermeirsch, Patisserie Valerie was an instant success.

The chain's Norwich store has closed - Credit: David Cross

In January 2019 the firm announced that it had collapsed into administration following a significant incident of fraud.

The collapse led to the immediate closure of 70 of the nearly 200 stores and concessions operated by the group - which Norwich survived.

Patisserie Valerie has been contacted for comment.