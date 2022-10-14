Blinds business confirms expansion and move due to 'terrible parking'

Parasol Blinds' co-director David Stapleton, inset, said that the business' move to Aylsham Road is part of its ongoing expansion - Credit: David Stapleton

An independent home interiors business is expanding and moving to a new premises after more than three decades in Norwich city centre.

Parasol Blinds was founded in 1969 and moved to its current home in Magdalen Street more than 30 years ago.

David Stapleton, 58, took over as co-director with his wife Sarah 20 years ago having taken the business on from his father in law.

He said the expansion of the business to a new showroom in Aylsham Road was for the "betterment of the business" for both them and their customers.

David explained: "We've been in Magdalen Street for 36 years and we've had enough of the terrible parking.

"We're moving to Aylsham Road as we're expanding bigger and bigger which was the main motivation.

"Thinking of our customers, there's easier parking and access - easier everything.

"We're old school. Our customers like coming to the showroom and having a chat. That's how we keep growing bigger and better.

"We're aiming to close in Magdalen Street on October 31 reopen on November 1."

He added how he and his team aim to not have a break in trading and move seamlessly from their old Magdalen Street showroom to their new home without any disruption to their customers.

David has invested more than £20,000 in the new state-of-the-art showroom in Aylsham Road - opposite Mecca Bingo - with more extras still to be added ahead of their grand opening.

"I always say that every customer is a special person," he added.

"They're the ones that keep you going. They're very much appreciated."

For that reason, David is doing all he can to keep his customers from bearing the brunt of rising material and supply costs as the cost of living increases.

He said: "Everything has gone up in cost - that's obvious - but we're taking the hit ourselves.

"I understand that everyone's in the same boat so we will continue to offer the best you can get at the lowest prices.

"It's a good philosophy to have."