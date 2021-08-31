'Be our guest' - Turkish community rolls out red carpet for City new boy

Published: 2:30 PM August 31, 2021

Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant, which has reached the number one spot on Tripadvisor.

Norwich's Turkish community will welcome new Canary Ozan Kabak to the city with open arms.

This is the view of his fellow countryman Cemal Alby, owner of the Gem of Norwich restaurant near the city's railway station.

Centre-back Kabak, 21, joined Norwich City on Bank Holiday Monday from Schalke, on a season-long loan deal which could become permanent at the end of the season.

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak has joined Norwich on loan from Schalke

It makes the former Liverpool loanee the first-ever Turkish player to represent the Canaries in the club's 119-year history, with the defender expected to make his debut after the international break.

And if in the meantime he finds himself homesick and pining for the dishes of his homeland, he can enjoy a taster meal on the house at the restaurant on the corner of Thorpe and Riverside Roads.

Gem owner Mr Alby said: "My business partner is a big football fan and supports Galatasaray so has followed his career from the very start and he thinks it is very good news for Norwich City. He is a young, energetic player who will be a great signing.

"And if he ever wants to bring some friends or his manager out for a meal, we'll give him the full VIP treatment - all on the house."

Mr Alby said the centre-back can expect a warm welcome from the city's Turkish community, which consists of various other restaurants and barbershops for the former Galatasaray man to test out.

And the restaurateur is hopeful that the city's new defender will also place new eyes on his business, as Canaries fans look to support their new signing.

He said: "For me, Norwich City having a Turkish player is great news for everybody. If people decide to try out Turkish food because of Ozan, that would be ideal.

"We are a local business and settled here two years ago and have struggled with all the opening and closing, but now we're starting to do well again.

"We would love to welcome Ozan here - he would be our guest of honour."

Kabak joins the Canaries having spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.