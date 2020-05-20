American diner Zaks beats lockdown with new takeaway service

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

The owners of Zaks in Norwich have announced they are re-launching their takeaway service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zaks in Mousehold. Pic: Archant Zaks in Mousehold. Pic: Archant

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr took over the American diner restaurants in Mousehold, Riverside and Poringland shortly before coronavirus meant they had to close.

They asked customers whether they would support the takeaway service again and following some easing of government restrictions have now announced it will re-start from Mousehold and Poringland from June 3.

MORE: Car auction firm holds first online sale amid lockdown

Zaks burgers will be available for takeaway. Pic: Zaks Zaks burgers will be available for takeaway. Pic: Zaks

Initially, the service will run from Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm-9pm.

“We may ramp this up when we get going,” Mr Carr posted on social media. “We will be introducing an online system next week so you can book in advance and guarantee your slot. I will publish full details early next week on how to do this.

“We are working hard to guarantee this will be a safe process for both you and our team. We will be operating with a small team and therefore there is a limited menu but we think you will still love it.”

He said there would be a vegan, vegetarian and gluten free menu to follow soon.

The drive-in takeaway service was being operated by Zaks before closing because of coronavirus – the service ran for about a week.

Customers have already begun to post their delight on social media.

One said: “We are absolutely stoked, this has been my main pregnancy craving for two months.”

Another added: “OMG, it’s my birthday on June 8 so I haven’t got to cook, thank you Zaks.”

Mr Carr and Mr Hacon took over Zaks back in February – both had been involved in the restaurant back in 2005.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here