Search

Advanced search

American diner Zaks beats lockdown with new takeaway service

PUBLISHED: 15:51 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 20 May 2020

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

The owners of Zaks in Norwich have announced they are re-launching their takeaway service.

Zaks in Mousehold. Pic: ArchantZaks in Mousehold. Pic: Archant

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr took over the American diner restaurants in Mousehold, Riverside and Poringland shortly before coronavirus meant they had to close.

They asked customers whether they would support the takeaway service again and following some easing of government restrictions have now announced it will re-start from Mousehold and Poringland from June 3.

MORE: Car auction firm holds first online sale amid lockdown

Zaks burgers will be available for takeaway. Pic: ZaksZaks burgers will be available for takeaway. Pic: Zaks

Initially, the service will run from Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm-9pm.

“We may ramp this up when we get going,” Mr Carr posted on social media. “We will be introducing an online system next week so you can book in advance and guarantee your slot. I will publish full details early next week on how to do this.

“We are working hard to guarantee this will be a safe process for both you and our team. We will be operating with a small team and therefore there is a limited menu but we think you will still love it.”

He said there would be a vegan, vegetarian and gluten free menu to follow soon.

The drive-in takeaway service was being operated by Zaks before closing because of coronavirus – the service ran for about a week.

Customers have already begun to post their delight on social media.

One said: “We are absolutely stoked, this has been my main pregnancy craving for two months.”

Another added: “OMG, it’s my birthday on June 8 so I haven’t got to cook, thank you Zaks.”

Mr Carr and Mr Hacon took over Zaks back in February – both had been involved in the restaurant back in 2005.

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I returned with a smile on my face’ - N&N nurse back to work after coronavirus recovery

Lisa Stokes, a deputy nurse at the NNUH, has spoken of her experiences after contracting coronavirus. Picture: NNUH

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Learner driver with nine-year-old onboard has car seized

Mercedes SUV vehicle seized at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Family finds air raid shelter under their lawn

Clare hopes to restore the WW2 shelter, discovered in her Norwich garden. Picture: Submitted

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Hundreds of homes and new school set to be built by NDR as council gives go ahead

More than 500 homes and a new school are set to be built next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road after councillors agreed unanimously to back the plans. Pictured, planning committee chairman, Susan Lawn. Photo: Archant/Zoom

American diner Zaks beats lockdown with new takeaway service

Ian Hacon and Chris Carr who run Zaks. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

‘Norfolk Talks’ videos launched to provide information and entertainment

Some of the county's most well-known personalities will feature in the new 'Norfolk Talks' series. Picture: Archant

Two men to go on trial in Norwich accused of rape of the same woman

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24