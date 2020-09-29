Charity Christmas card shop to return to Norwich in new location
PUBLISHED: 17:27 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 29 September 2020
The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is set to return for 2020 with a team of 100 volunteers once again spreading goodwill and raising money for local causes.
The shop is returning for its 55th year and while it was in St Stephens Street in 2018 and 2019, in 2020 it will be in a new location at St Peter Mancroft Church near The Forum.
It will be open from Tuesday, October 20 to Saturday. December 12 from 11.15am to 2.30pm Monday to Saturday with cards, calendars, wrapping paper and tags all on sale and 100pc of the money goes to charity.
Last year, the shop raised almost £32,000 and they are hoping to top that total this Christmas and are supporting 17 charities, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Norwich Foodbank.
Liz Magem, secretary of the shop, said: “The church approached us as they were really keen to support local charities that couldn’t do their normal fundraising during lockdown.”
To make sure the shop is Covid-safe there will be a set route through the church and they will follow the latest government guidance.
